Know Significance And Rituals of The Day

Meena Sankranti is an important Hindu festival that marks the beginning of the twelfth and the last month of the Hindu Solar Calendar. The festival is observed on an auspicious day when the sun moves from Pisces to Aries. This year Meena Sankranti will be celebrated on March 14. Sankranti is believed to be the most auspicious day for daan-punya or charity. On this day, the devotees take a dip in the holy river and seek blessings and forgiveness from Lord Surya to be freed from all their sins.

Meena Sankranti: Date and tithi

Meena Sankranti falls on March 14, the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Thithi of Hindi month Phalgun. The Punya Kala will prevail for 11 minutes from 06:18 pm to 06:29 pm on March 14.

Meena Sankranti 2021: Significance

The timeframes after 16 Ghatis of the Sankranti moment are considered shubh or auspicious for religious works. The time period from Sankranti to 16 Ghati is believed to be favourable for all Daan-Punya activities. Donating land is considered highly auspicious during Meena Sankranti.

On this auspicious day, the Hindu devotees get up early and take a holy bath. They pray and seek good fortune from Lord Surya and also offer Arghya. Many people restrain themselves from consuming onion, garlic, and alcohol. On this day, the sun’s transition from one phase to another makes the day longer and the night shorter.

Devotees also chant Surya mantras and meditate to calm their soul and mind.

There are 12 Sankrantis celebrated throughout the year. These are divided into four groups named Ayan Sankranti, Vishuva Sankranti, Vishnupadi Sankranti, and Shadshitimukhi Sankranti. However, Meena Sankranti attains a unique significance for Hindus due to the transition of the sun.

South Indians consider Meena Sankramanam to be most auspicious for seeking a wish.