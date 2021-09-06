Know How To Make Vegetable Cheese Soup For Boosting Immunity

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke, everyone across the globe has begun paying extra attention to their health. Since the last one and a half years more and more people have been taking measures to boost their immunity and increase fitness. One of the major elements for good health is an adequate and nutritious diet. Many are of the view that healthy food is usually boring, however, the delicious vegetable cheese soup is proof that this view is false. Dietician Shreyasi Bhowal has come up with a recipe that is easy, healthy and delicious.

Ingredients like tomato, and beetroot in the soup contain a good amount of magnesium, beta-carotene and Vitamin C. These nutrients are highly effective in building immunity. Carrot present in the soup is a good source of Vitamin A which helps the body improve bone strength and also boosts immunity. Cheese which is a major component in the dish is a rich source of protein. This element increases muscle mass and strength along with boosting metabolism. Furthermore, protein is also helpful in controlling weight and also helps in managing blood pressure levels.

To make the vegetable cheese soup, you will require the following ingredients:

Beetroot

Tomato

Carrot

Garlic

Mixed herbs

Lemon juice

Cheese

Olive oil

Parsley for garnishing

Take a look at the easy steps to prepare the dish:

Step 1: Boil carrots, tomatoes, beetroots and mash them to make a thick and smooth paste.

Step 2: Take a non-stick pan and saute some chopped garlic in olive oil.

Step 3: Once the garlic turns slightly brown, add the vegetable paste to it and cook for some time.

Step 4: After cooking the paste, check for consistency and add water as required.

Step 5: Put cheese, lemon juice and mixed herbs in the mixture and cook well till all ingredients are fully combined.

Step 6: Your vegetable cheese soup is ready to serve. You can plate it in a nice bowl and garnish it with some parsley and grated cheese.

If you are a non-vegetarian, then you can also include egg and chicken in the same recipe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here