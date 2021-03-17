Know About Tithi, Nakshatra and Vrat on Maha Shivaratri 2021

As per the Panchang, March 11 will be Krishna Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day will also be observed as Maha Shivaratri fast. Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna is celebrated as Maha Shivaratri.

Hindu Devotees eat only one time on Trayodashi and take Sankalp to observe full-day fast on Shivaratri and observe parana on the next day i.e, Chaturdashi. During Sankalp, devotees pledge for self-determination and seek blessing from Lord Shiva to complete the fast without any hurdle.

The Shiva Puja is performed either once or four times during the night. It is believed that Shivaratri fast and parana should be done within the Chaturdashi Tithi only. Devotees can break their fast between 06:34 am and 3.02 pm on March 12. The Trayodashi tithi will prevail till 2.39 pm on March 11.

Read sunrise time, sunset time, and other details of the day:

Sunrise time – 6.35 am

Sunset time – 6.27 pm

Moonrise time – 6.09 am on March 12

Moonset time – 4.34 pm on March 12

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details for March 11:

Trayodashi Tithi which started at 2.40 pm on March 10 will conclude at 2.39 pm on March 11. After this, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Dhanishtha upto 09:45 pm and Moon will be in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi till 9.41 am in the morning. Then, it will enter in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi. The sun will also remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 11:

Abhijit muhurat, the most auspicious muhurat that last for around 45 minutes, will prevail between 12:08 pm and 12:55 pm. The other auspicious time frames, Amrit Kalam and Vijaya muhurat, will take place from 11:03 am to 12:42 pm and from 02:30 pm to 03:17 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for March 11:

Rahu Kalam is the most inauspicious time-frame of the day that prevails for around 90 minutes in between sunrise and sunset. It will start at 2 pm and will conclude at 3.29 pm.