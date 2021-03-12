Know about Tithi, Nakshatra and Shubh Muhurat for March 12

Friday, March 12, 2021, will be Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077, according to the Panchang which is a Vedic calendar.

Devotees who kept Maha Shivratri fast on March 11 will observe parana today and will seek blessings from Lord Shiva to complete the fast without any hurdles. All those who have worshipped Lord Shiva will break their fast between 06:34 am and 3.02 pm on Friday, March 12.

Panchang is followed by the people to know the shubh and ashubh muhurats and other details like tithi, nakshatra, etc, so that they can plan their work accordingly.

One can go through the below-mentioned details to know the information regarding the muhurat and churn out the best of it.

Sunrise and sunset time:

Sunrise will be at 06:34 am and mark the beginning of the day, while the sunset will be at 06:28 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail up to 03.02 pm on March 12, after which Amavasya will start. Amavasya is the last tithi of Krishna Paksha. Nakshatra for the day will be Shatabhisha up to 10:51 pm, after which Purva Bhadrapada will begin. Both the moon and the sun will be in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat:

Abhijit muhurat, which is the most auspicious or shubh muhurat of the day, last for around 45 minutes and will be between 12:07 pm and 12:54 pm on Friday. Apart from this,the other auspicious timings namely Amrit Kalam and Vijaya muhurat will start from 03:19 pm to 05:00 pm and from 02:30 pm to 03:17 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat:

Rahu Kalam, which lasts for around 90 minutes is considered the most inauspicious time-frame of the day. On March 12,it will be between 11:01 am and 12:31 pm.