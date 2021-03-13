Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and Rahu Kalam for Saturday

March 13 will mark the Krishna Paksha Amavasya Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day will also be observed as Shani Amavasya as it falls on Shaniwara (Saturday).

It is also called Phalguna Amavasya and is considered to be anauspicious day to perform Kalasarp Dosha Puja. Hindu devotees worship lord Shani by offering black sesame oil, balck clothes and naivaidyam and seek blessings and good fortune.

The amavasya tithi will prevail till 3.50 pm and the day will start with sunrise at 6.33 am. The sunset will take place at 6.28 pm.

Here are the sunrise time, sunset time, and other details of the day:

Sunrise time – 6.33 amSunset time – 6.28 pmMoonrise time – 6.43 am on March 14Moonset time – 6.38 pm on March 14

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 13:

Amavasya Tithi will prevail till 3.50 pm on March 13 and after this, Pratipada Tithi will prevail. Nakshatra will be Purva Bhadrapada upto 12:22 am on March 14 pm and Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi till 5.57 pm.Then, it will enter in Meena Rashi. The sun will also remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi.

Shubh MuhuratFor March 13:

Abhijit muhurat, the most auspicious muhurat that last for around 45 minutes in between sunrise and sunset, will prevail between 12:07 pm and12:55 pm. The other auspicious time frames are Amrit Kalam, Brahma muhurat, Nishita muhurat and Vijaya muhurat.

Inauspicious timings for March 13:

Rahu kalam, the most inauspicious timeframes in Hindu scriptures, lasts for a span of around 90 minutes. On March 13, it will start at 9.32 am and will conclude at 11.01 am. It is calculated by dividing the number of hours between astrological sunrise and sunset by 8. It is avoided to make any new beginning.