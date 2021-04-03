Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and other details

Panchang is used to predict Tithi, Vaar, Yoga, Karana and Nakshatra of the particular day as per the movement of celestial bodies. As per the Hindu Panchang, April 3 is the Krishna Paksha Saptami Tithi of Chaitra maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Shaniwara (Saturday). The day will also mark Sheetala Saptami that usually falls on the seventh day of Holi. The festival has high religious significance for Hindus as it is believed to protect devotees from diseases like chicken-pox and small pox. Devotees offer puja and seek blessings for good health.

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 3:

Sunrise time: 6.09 am

Sunset time: 6.40 pm

Moonrise time: 1.01 am on April 4

Moonset time: 10.27 am

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 3:

The Saptami Tithi will start at 05:58 am on April 03 and will conclude at 04:12 am on April 04. Nakshatra for the day will be Mula and it will prevail till 02:39 am on April 04. Talking about the Rashi for the day, Moon will be in Dhanu rashi while the sun will remain in Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 3:

According to the Hindu calendar, the hours of the day is divided certain muhurats. People plan their day as per these muhurats as doing any work during shubh muhurat brings favourable outcome. Among all the muhurats, the most auspicious muhurat is Abhijit muhurat. As the Panchang for April 3 suggests, Abhijit muhurat will prevail between 11.59 to 12.50 pm.

Inauspicious timings for April 3:

Rahu kalam, the timeframe that comes under influence of planet Rahu is considered to be the most inauspicious muhurat. Though Rahu is not an astronomical planet, it is considered as the one in Hindu astrology due to its major impact on humans’ life. On April 3, Rahu Kalam will start at 9.17 am and will conclude at 10.51 am.People usually avoid this period to perform any auspicious work.