Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and other details for March 17

March 17 will fall on the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day will also be observed as Vinayaka Chaturthi, which is observed on the fourth day of every Hindu month that comes after amavasya or new moon phase during Shukla Paksha. However, the Vinayaka Chaturthi that falls in the month of Bhadrapada is the most significant oneand is also known as Ganesha Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi is also called Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi as Varad means “asking God to fulfil any desire.” Lord Ganesha blesses his devotee with wisdom, patience and good fortune.

Sunrise and Sunset time for March 17:

Sunrise time – 6.29 amSunset time – 6.31 pmMoonrise time – 8.43 am on March 18Moonset time – 10.02 pm on March 18

Tithi, Nakshatra, Rashi and Other Details for March 17:

Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 11.28 pm on March 17, the Panchami Tithi will begin later. Nakshatra will be Ashwini up to 7.31 am, followed by Bharani. Moon will be in Mesha (Pisces) Rashi for the day, while the sun will prevail in the samerashi for a few more days. The Yoga will be Indra till 9 am and the Karana will be Vanija till 10.11 am.

Shubh muhurats on March 17:

According to Jyotish Shashtra, Abhijit Muhurat is the most auspicious time period which take place for around 45 minutes every day. However, on March 17, there will be no Abhijit muhurat. People can perform any auspicious work during Amrit Kaal and Vijaya Muhurat. Amrit Kaal will prevail between 05:10 am and06:58 am on March 18, and Vijaya Muhurat will take place between 02:30 pm and03:18 pm.

Inauspicious timings for March 17:

Rahu Kalam is believed to be most inauspicious phase of the day as it has the power to influence human’s life. On March 17, it will take place between 12.30 pm and 2 pm. The timeframe is avoided to start any new thing or for any auspicious work like puja or havana. as it is believed to be governed by planet Rahu, which is evil.



