Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and other details for March 15

March 15 will mark the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Somwara (Monday). The day will mark Phulera Dooj which symbolises the preparations for Holi. Astrologically, Phulera Dooj is a day which is free from all defects or Dosha. Phulera Dooj comes between the festival of Vasant Panchami and Holi. Due to its timing special Darshan, which depicts Lord Krishna preparing for the upcoming Holi, is organized in Krishna temples.

Here is the sunrise time, sunset time, and other details of the day

Sunrise time- 6:31 am

Sunset time- 6:29 pm

Moonrise time- 7:43 am

Moonset time- 8:16 38 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details

The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 17:06 on March14 and ends at 18:49 on March 15 after which Tritiya will begin. The moon will be Meena (Pisces) rashi upto 4:44 am March 16 after which Mesha (Aries) will start. The Sun will also be in Meena (Pisces) rashi and the Nakshatra will be Purva Bhadrapada.

Shubh Muhurats

Abhijit muhurat, the most auspicious muhurat that last for around 45 minutes in between sunrise and sunset will prevail between 12:06 to 12:54 pm. The other auspicious time frames are Amrit Kalam (02:05 am to 03:51 am, Mar 16), Brahma muhurat (04:54 to 05:42, Mar 16), Nishita muhurat (00:06 am to 00:54 am, Mar 16) and Vijaya muhurat (2:30 pm to 3:18 pm).

Inauspicious timings

Rahu kalam, the most inauspicious timeframes in Hindu scriptures lasts for a span of around 90 minutes. On March 15, it will start at 8:00 am till 9:30 am. It is calculated by dividing the number of hours between astrological sunrise and sunset by 8. It is avoided to make any new beginning.