Know About Its History And Importance

July 6 is celebrated as International Kissing Day all over the world. Having become a prominent part of popular culture in the last few years, this day is observed with the aim to celebrate the most widely accepted expression of love. On this day, couples seal their love through a kiss. According to some psychologists, the act of kissing releases dopamine and sexual hormones, which increase feelings of love and emotional intimacy between couples. As per them, kissing also increases respect for each other.

Apart from being a day to celebrate love, this day also commemorates the start of World War II, when the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) was signed between the USA, UK, and Japan.

On International Kissing Day, let’s know about the different styles of kissing/pecking practiced by different countries:

The French, who are known to have famously invented the ‘french kiss’ style, keep that reserved for lovers. Blow kisses are the preferred option when it comes to friends and relatives.

In Greece and Italy, it is a norm for men and women to kiss on the lips when greeting each other. So next time when you’re greeted with a peck on the lips in these two countries, do not be offended.

People living in Pacific Islands celebrate this day with the ‘Eskimo kiss’- i.e. rubbing noses together while breathing in, in the traditional Inuit style. This practice, while might be regarded as unhygienic, is still considered very romantic.

The rise of International Kissing Day’s popularity is believed to have been a direct result of the evolution of social formalities associated with weddings and associated ceremonies around the world.

From an emotional health point of view, a kiss makes people feel much younger and removes any existing emotional gap between two individuals. Kissing also reduces stress and tension, along with improving the mood of the person. Research found that couples who kiss each other regularly remain healthy for a long time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here