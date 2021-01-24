Know About Its Astonishing Health Benefits

The least oxidized type of the tea family is the green tea as it is prepared from the un-oxidized leaves following minimum processing. What makes this tea variety unique is that to make green tea, only the fresh, young tea leaves are plucked towards the close of the harvest season; once the oolong, black tea production has been completed.

Green tea is such a soothing, rejuvenating drink for both the mind and body that its popularity became manifold over the years. Coming with a wide array of health advantages, green tea has been a phenomenal health drink.

1. Beneficial for lowering cancer risks:

Green tea is rich in antioxidants. And the oxidative damage, excessive cell growth that results from cancer can be averted due to the beneficial property of this tea. It reduces the risks of cancer. Prostate, colorectal, breast cancer can be prevented by green tea, as revealed by researches.

2. Beneficial for brain health:

It has been observed that green tea has the potential to boost brain function, slower ageing, shield the brain from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and the onset of dementia.

3. Beneficial for the heart:

The bad cholesterol which is the LDL gets lowered with the green tea intake. Due to the antioxidant-rich property, the blood in our body experiences enhanced antioxidant capacity thereby preventing the LDL from oxidizing. Thus, the risk of heart attacks can be kept at bay. So, fear of high blood pressure disease, congestive heart failure shall be abated due to green tea’s magical potential.

4. Beneficial for immunity and skin:

Being loaded with polyphenols, flavonoids, besides antioxidants, green tea serves as a terrific immunity booster. Get protected against flu, viral fevers, cough, and cold with the consumption of this amazing drink. And at the same time get glowing skin and hair, as green tea promotes smooth, radiant, healthy skin.

5. Beneficial for type 2 diabetes:

The amazing properties abounding in green tea help keep diabetes at bay. And also, benefit people who are already suffering from type 2 diabetes. Insulin sensitivity gets better and blood sugar levels get reduced on proper consumption of green tea.