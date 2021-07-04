Know About Date, Timing and Significance of Yogini Ekadashi

Every month has two Ekadashi tithis and each of these Ekadashis are known by different names. The Ekadashi Tithi that falls on the Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month is called Yogini Ekadashi Tithi. The fast of Yogini Ekadashi this year will be observed on July 5. In this Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe fast. According to the Hindu beliefs, Lord Krishna had said that Yogini Ekadashi fast will give fruits equal to feeding 88 thousand Brahmins.

Yogini Ekadashi date and timing

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month will commence from 07:55 pm on July 04, and end on July 5 at 10:30 pm. Along with Udaya Tithi, Yogini Ekadashi Tithi will be observed throughout the day on July 05. Therefore, the Yogini Ekadashi fast will be valid only on July 5. According to Hindu mythology, the fasting person on this day should do Parana from 05:29 am in the morning to 08:16 am, on the next day of the fast. As per the rules, the fast should be broken before the end of Dwadashi Tithi.

Yogini Ekadashi significance

It is believed that by observing the Ekadashi fast on this holy day, one gets freedom from all kinds of sins, and all his/her wishes are fulfilled. Some also believe that fasting on Ekadashi leads to salvation after death.

Yogini Ekadashi puja vidhi

Devotees should get up early in the morning and after a bath, light a lamp in the temple of the house. The next step is to anoint Lord Vishnu with the holy water of Ganga. Offer flowers and Tulsi Dal to Lord Vishnu and offer prayers. Only sattvik offerings are made to God. Tulsi must be included in the bhog made for Lord Vishnu. It is believed that without Tulsi, the god does not accept the food. Goddess Lakshmi is also worshiped on this holy day. Meditation in front of god might do wonders for you.

