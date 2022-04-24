KKR’s Andre Russell first bowler in IPL to take four wickets in an over | Cricket News

NAVI MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell on Saturday became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League IPL ) to achieve a four-wicket haul in a one-over spell.Russell achieved this feat during the clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the DY Patil stadium. He dismissed Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia and Yash Dayal in the 20th over of the GT innings to restrict them at 156/9.Earlier, the record of most wickets in a single over was held by Kolkata’s Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who had registered a figure of 3/6 against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2008.

But Russell’s last-over heroics on Saturday went in vain as Gujarat Titans held their nerve to get their sixth win of the campaign and move back to the top of the IPL 2022 table. The total of 156 is now the lowest to be defended by a team so far in this edition of IPL.

Hardik Pandya played a skipper’s knock of 67 off 49 balls while David Miller played a handy innings of 27 for Gujarat Titans. For KKR, Tim Southee scalped three wickets while Shivam Mavi and Umesh Yadav bagged one each.

Kolkata will now face Delhi Capitals while Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next respective matches.