Kishwer Merchant Opens Up on Facing Difficulties During Childbirth, Pregnancy: Haven’t Been the Best

Actress Kishwer Merchant recently became the mother to a baby boy. She along with her husband, actor Suyyash Rai, welcomed their son on August 27th. The couple have yet to reveal the name of their baby. Now, in a recent Instagram post, Kishwer opened up about the challenges she faced while giving birth. The actress also penned a note to her son and said that she hasn’t “been the best” mother.

She wrote, My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven’t been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son #sukishkababy.”

Kishwer has been posting photos and videos of her baby on Instagram. The couple announced the birth of their son with an adorable picture. 27.08.21 welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy #sukishkababy.”

She also shared a picture of herself holding her son. Naam bhi bataaayenge….Shakal bhi dikhaayenge… par abhi ke liye aap sab sirf pyaar barsaayenge (We will reveal the name and face, but for now please shower love). can’t thankyou all enough for all the love and blessings you guys have showered. love n only love #Sukishkababy (sic).”

Kishwer had previously also mentioned having a difficult pregnancy on her Instagram. She had written, “It’s not all ‘Hunky Dory’!!! A little about my pregnancy experience. Cons: #thyroid #haemorrhoids #Itchybreasts #moodswings swings #stretchmarkoil Also talking about #zumba, working out and about eating mango, milk and ghee which is ok. Pros: Last but not the least your partner which makes this journey amazing @suyyashrai.”

Meanwhile, Kishwer and Suyyash met on the sets of Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani. They were also seen in Bigg Boss 9 together. They tied the knot in 2016.

