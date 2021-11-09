Kirron Kher Returns As Judge on India’s Got Talent After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Coming Back Home’

Kirron Kher is “elated” about her return as a jury member on India’s Got Talent. Anupam Kher earlier this year informed about wife Kirron Kher being detected with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer. He also shared that she was undergoing treatment for the same. Son Sikander, through numerous social media posts, keeps updating fans about her health, and now, the veteran actress is set to appear on our screens after a long time.

Apart from Kirron, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and popular rapper Badshah will also be seen on the judging panel of India’s Got Talent. Speaking about the reality show, Kirron Kher stated, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”

“It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi Munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year,” Kirron added.

India’s Got Talent will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

