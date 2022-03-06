Kim Taehyung and Jungkook Got Into A Fight? Jin’s Claims Gets A Strong Reaction From Taekook

BTS members V and Jungkook are not only fellow band members but also great friends outside work. Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook, fondly known as Taekook by the BTS fandom ARMY, have often shown each other love and support, giving fans friendship goals. Their bond is so close that it is almost unheard of that V and Jungkook have gotten into a fight. However, Jin was in the mood to tease not only them but also the fandom by starting a rumour about them.

On Sunday, Jin joined J-Hope, V and Jungkook for a surprise Vlive. The session was hosted just a few days before BTS returns to the stage with their concert Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul. During the live session, Kim Seokjin, Jung Hoseok, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook teased the upcoming concert and also gave fans updates about their recent activities. In between this, Jin suddenly announced that V and Jungkook had gotten into a fight before the Vlive had begun.

As translated by BTS fan @TIGERBUNNlES on Twitter, Jin began by claiming, “V & JK had a fight earlier.” However, Taehyung and Jungkook instantly shut the rumours down by asking, “No we never fight,” TaeTae announced, “when did we fight?” Jungkook added. Jin then teased, “This is how you make a rumour.” Hobi joined in the conversation and said, “You two are water and fire each other.” Taehyung added, “I need fire.” “I need water,” the golden Maknae replied. “You guys will never separate,” the Moon singer predicted. “According to a fortuneteller, I need fire,” Taehyung added.

🐹 V & JK had a fight earlier🐯 No we never fight🐰 when did we fight?🐹 This is how you make a rumor🐿 you two are water and fire each other🐯 I need fire🐰 I need water🐹 you guys will never separate🐯 according to a fortuneteller, i need fire pic.twitter.com/bo2xo4kRHR— ☻ (@TIGERBUNNlES) March 6, 2022

Speaking about the concert, the members promised fans that they would put in their best during the concert and hope that fans would have a fun time. “I miss you. I want to see you quickly. While you may not be able to use your voices and bodies very much, we will fire up your hearts … I’d like if you’re able to come with happy hearts, having taken care of your health,” Jungkook said, as translated by BTS fan @doyou__bangtan on Twitter.

BTS will perform in Seoul on March 10, 12, and 13 before they leave for the US for their Las Vegas concert schedule.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.