Kim Sharma Blushes as Boyfriend Leander Paes Holds Her Close to Him; See Romantic Picture

Ever since Kim Sharma and Leander Paes made their relationship Instagram official last year, they have been continuously dropping gorgeous couple photos on their social media handles and their fans can’t get enough of their PDA. On Wednesday, the Mohabbatein actress shared a series of photos with her boyfriend from a wedding they had attended. Needless to say, they looked gorgeous with each other and completely aced the traditional look.

Kim can be seen wearing a pretty orange lehenga and Leander donned a sherwani for the event. The colour of his turban matched the colour of his girlfriend’s attire. The actress dropped a series of photos where she posed solo but the last photo had its own charm as her boyfriend was holding her close to him in it. And Kim, too, couldn’t;t stop blushing while posing for the romantic photo.

She captioned it as, “Wedding fun 🍊.”

Take a look at her post:

Ever since the official announcement, the couple can be seen visiting various restaurants and cafes in Mumbai. Earlier on Kim’s birthday, Kim and Leander flew to the Bahamas to celebrate the day. Kim shared a group of photos sitting in the sand mentioning Leander as her best person. Leander too reacted to the photo calling Kim her queen.

The two sparked rumours of dating in August 2021 after the photos of them from Goa went viral. Later, Leander reshared a picture with Kim and called her magic. This confirmed that the two are madly in love.

Known for her performance in her debut film Mohabbatein (2000), Kim has also starred in films like Fida, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others. Her last film remains Yagam.

