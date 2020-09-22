Kim Kardashian Shares Photos of Daughter North West Teaching Sister Chicago How to Make Peace Sign

Kim Kardashian has shared a bunch of photos of her daughters North West and Chicago, in which the older one is trying to teach the younger baby how to pose right for the camera. The photos show Kim and Kanye West’s firstborn, 7, teaching her two-year-old sister Chicago how to make a peace sign.

The first couple of photos show North holding up her baby sister and smiling for the camera. Subsequent ones the two sisters standing and trying to pose for the camera as North tries to demonstrate to Chicago how to position her hand. The toddler finds it hard to follow but the expressions on her face show she is trying really hard.

Kim took to Instagram to share the photos, writing, “My Girls. Swipe to see North trying to teach Chi to make a peace sign.” Take a look:

Kim and Kanye also share two sons – 4-year-old Saint and one-year-old Psalm. A source told Entertainment Tonight in August that following personal turmoil and their subsequent family trip to the Dominican Republic, Kim and Kanye are continuing to prioritize their marriage.

“Kim and Kanye have put a lot on hold professionally to be together with their family. They spent time out of the country together and are back in the States continuing their vacation. Kim and Kanye love one another and want to work on saving their marriage,’ the source said.

“The couple has had time to spend with their kids as well as discuss their future and what that looks like without anyone else getting involved. They need time off the grid until they have things figured out,” the source added.