Killing fish by applying poison in the pond at Patnitala

Nayan Babu, Naogaon: It has been alleged that fish was killed by applying poison in a pond in Bakaril village of Dibar union in Patnitala upazila of Naogaon. Mokleshur Rahman, the owner of the pond, said that different species of fish have been dying and floating since Saturday and Sunday.

He further said that more than 1 lakh rupees has been lost.

The owner of the pond alleged that Alamgir (35), son of Abdul Barik (Bablu) of the same village, Faruk (30), Abdur Barik (55) and Abdul Matin (40), son of late Tajiruddin, had killed the fish. Poison application has been left in the pond.

He called for urgent intervention on the part of the administration and demanded severe punishment for those who applied the poison.

It is learned that Mokleshur Rahman has cultivated different species of fish in 1 acre 22 century pond in Bakrail mouza. Due to previous hostilities, the miscreants applied poison to the pond in the dark of night. All species of fish farmed in the pond die and are washed away.

No complaints have been lodged as of this writing. Patnitala Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Parimal Chakraborty said strict legal action would be taken against those involved through proper investigation.