Kidnappers kill two more students abducted from Nigerian university

They were among 20 students and three staff members kidnapped from the Greenfield University in Kaduna, northwest Nigeria, last Tuesday.
Kaduna’s State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been unwavering in his stance against negotiating with the kidnappers.
Aruwan added in the statement that “the Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.”
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in Kaduna State as “barbaric terror attacks.”
Kidnapping for ransom has escalated in Kaduna and other parts of northern Nigeria, as criminal gangs target schools that are perceived to be vulnerable.