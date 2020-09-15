Kick Your Lockdown Blues Away by Watching New Movies on These Websites

The only source of entertainment sitting indoors at the time of COVID-19 pandemic is watching movies and series online. However, multiple subscriptions are an expensive affair and often we look out for alternative (read free) ways to download movies to spend dreary hours a bit easily.

A number of directors and producers have decided to release their films online as movie halls and multiplexes are closed because of the pandemic. And it is a tantalising prospect of watching those films without having to pay bucket loads to subscription services or theatres if the film has had a theatrical release somewhere in the world.

Here are places from where one can download movies for free.

— YIFY Movies

— FMovies

— iPagal Movies

— Xmovies 8

— The Internet Archive

— Hotstar

— YouTube

— Retrovision

— The Roku Channel

— PopcornFlix

— Hulu

There are websites from where you can download movies for free legally, but there are a lot many sites which are not exactly legal. For those downloading films for free from illegal sites, they need to realise that piracy is a criminal offence in India.

The internet has proven to be a boon for users who love to binge watch movies without having to pay for them. Purchasing a ticket and watching a film at the theatre, or subscribing to an OTT platform is the right way to go about to help all the people who have spent hours behind making such cinematic experiences. However, a lot of people prefer to download the free latest Hindi, English and other language movies rather than paying for them.

Under Indian piracy laws, if a person is found to be downloading films illegally from a site, they can be convicted for a jail term of six months if it is a first offence. The jail time may go up to three years depending upon the severity of the case. They can also be fined a sum between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakhs. Also, under the 2019 Cinematograph Act, recording a movie without a written consent from a producer is also a punishable offence.