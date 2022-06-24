Kichha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Trailer Out; Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev and Charu Asopa To Split?

Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday and unveiled an intriguing trailer of Kiccha Sudeep starrer adventure mystery thriller Vikrant Rona. Salman also penned a special note for the Kannada star as he congratulated him on the trailer’s release. He wrote, “Brother @KicchaSudeep the world will be proud of @VikrantRona.#VikrantRonaTrailer is TRULY MARVELLOUS.” Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles.

For more: Vikrant Rona Trailer: Kiccha Sudeep Is On a Mission to Unravel the Deadly Forest Mystery; Watch

Actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the cutest couples in the television industry. While the rumours about their wedding have been doing the rounds for a long time, Jasmin, in her recent interview opened up about her marriage plans. In an interview with ETimes, Jasmin Bhasin, who will be making her Punjabi film debut with Honeymoon, was asked if she discussed wedding with boyfriend Aly Goni. Jasmin replied, “Honestly, we don’t discuss marriage, we only discuss work and at this stage of our careers, work is a priority for both of us. When marriage has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are concentrating on our work. I am not thinking of marriage for the next four-five years.”

For more: Jasmin Bhasin Reveals When She Will Marry Boyfriend Aly Goni, Shares What They Discuss Most

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi got a seal of approval from former Spice Girl singer and ace fashion designer Victoria Beckham for one of her recent looks. Victoria took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Nora styled in a gorgeous one-shoulder body-fitting orange outfit. Turns out, the Bollywood diva’s sizzling dress was designed by Victoria. Sharing the post, Victoria wrote, “So stunning in VB Body.” Victoria also dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section.

For more: Nora Fatehi’s Gorgeous Tangerine Look Gets A Deserving Praise From Victoria Beckham

American reality TV star, supermodel Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits after dating for two years. The couple who made their relationship official on Instagram over last Valentine’s Day have reportedly parted ways but still, remain amicable and supportive of each other amid the same.Us Weekly quoted a source saying that the 26-year-old model and the NBA star have “been apart for over two weeks now. They are taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s means to be.”

For more: Kendall Jenner Splits from Devin Booker After 2 Years of Dating: ‘They’re Taking This Time To…’

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa are reportedly parting ways. According to ETimes TV, there have been compatibility issues between them both for a long time but now they are unable to patch up after fights like before. The publication said that the family tried to be the peacemakers as well but things are not working out between them. They have reportedly decided to end their marriage and have taken the legal route.

For more: Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Heading for Separation? Here’s What We Know

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.