Kiara Advani Shares Glimpse into Her Rigorous Workout Session Post Maldives Getaway

After spending her new year vacation at the tranquil beaches of Maldives, Kiara Advani is all charged up for 2021. The 28-year-old actor posted a video from her workout session on Instagram on Friday where she can be seen lifting some weights.

Kiara was seen working out with celebrity fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi who twinned with her, as they both wore bright orange sneakers. For her gym look, Kiara chose to wear a grey and orange halter-neck bra which she paired with black yoga pants. Kiara’s latest post has garnered over 6,59,760 likes within two hours of being shared on Instagram.

The actress was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani that was released in theatres in December 2020. Since the movie was released amidst the coronavirus pandemic restriction, the box office collection was not much. Indoo Ki Jawani also stars actor Aditya Seal.

Last month, Kiara also started working on her upcoming project Jug Jugg Jeeyo that stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli. The cast also had a Christmas celebration while shooting and even marked actor Anil’s birthday in Chandigarh. After wrapping up the movie’s Chandigarh schedule, Kiara flew to the Maldives to celebrate her New Year with her alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra.