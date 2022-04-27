Kiara Advani Says She Doesn’t Want to Forget Anyone, Did She Hint at Sidharth Malhotra? Watch

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are in the news lately for their rumoured breakup. The Shershaah co-stars were reportedly in a relationship but now have parted ways. During the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actress seems to have hinted at Sidharth and their relationship. On Tuesday, she joined Kartik Aaryan to promote their film.

During the event, she was asked by the media whether she wants to forget someone. To this Kiara replies that she doesn’t want to forget anyone as every single person she met has added to her life. “Toh main kisi ko bhulana nahi chahungi,” the actress added.

Watch the viral video:

Sidharth and Kiara never confirmed that they were dating however their outings together were enough to spark rumours. Fans, too, loved seeing them together, especially after their spot on chemistry in the 2021 film Shershaah. After the rumours hit the headlines, Sidharth seemed to have put a stop to it by liking Kiara’s Instagram reel. However, a new report suggests that the two have indeed parted ways.

ETimes quoted a source as saying, “Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeto besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In Jug Jugg Jeeyo, she will b sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor among others. Apart from that, the actress will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He’s also joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

