Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Long Legs In A Bold Thigh High Slit Dress, Kartik Aaryan Turns Paparazzi

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have kicked off the promotional activities for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer was released on Tuesday and on Wednesday, the actors stepped out for a promotional event. At the event, Kiara was seen wearing a bright yellow, off-shoulder outfit with a thigh-high slit. The actress flaunted her long legs while she posed for the cameras.

She styled the outfit with statement golden earrings and pink shoes. The group of paparazzi had a starry face among them! Kartik was seen doubling up as a paparazzo with a camera in his hand and taking pictures of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star. Kiara sweetly posed for him as well.

In the Bhool Bhulaiyaa trailer that was released on Tuesday, fans were reintroduced to Manjulika, who is becoming more powerful over the years. The trailer begins with Tabu saying, “15 saal baad iss darwaze ne phir dastak di hai, iske peeche koi sadharan aatma nahi, kaala jaadu karne wale Manjulika hai,” she says.

It then presents Kartik Aaryan’s comic avatar which will surely leave you impressed. He introduces himself as somebody who can see dead people. However, he soon encounters Manjulika, the ghost. What follows is fun, suspense, horror and entertainment. While the trailer presents Kiara Advani as Manjulika, it will be interesting to what twists and turns the film will bring.

The trailer has left fans completely impressed. “Kartik is killing it,” one of the fans wrote. However, others also talked about Akshay Kumar and mentioned that they are ‘missing’ him. “Missing Akshay, but let’s hope Kartik Aaryan doesn’t disappoint, wish him luck,” another social media user wrote.

At the trailer launch, Kartik urged everyone to treat both the movie as two individual entities. “I never wanted to draw this comparison. People shouldn’t do it. I loved Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Woh comparison kabhi naa hi karein toh better hai (It’s better if you don’t compare us),” he said.

