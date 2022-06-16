Kiara Advani Addresses Breakup Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra; Jungkook Assures BTS Is Not Disbanding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s break-up reports made headlines earlier this year and left their fans shocked and upset. It was later reported that the two actors patched up and decided to give another chance to their relationship. However, in a recent interview, Kiara talked about how she cannot completely ignore such rumours. She added that she is not immune to reports regarding her personal life.

Chaos unfolded after it was believed that BTS’ FESTA seemingly featured a wrong translation which led to fans thinking that the members will be on a hiatus. While this was enough to leave fans crying, rumours further spread like wildfire suggesting that BTS is disbanding. After HYBE issued a statement to clarify that they are still together, Jungkook decided to host a VLive session and assure fans in person that BTS is not disbanding.

Malaika Arora was clicked in Badra outside Diva Yoga and her outfit once again gave us major fashion goals. In the pictures shared by the paparazzi, Malaika can be seen dressed in a white sports bra which she co-ordinated with funky trousers. The actress flaunted her toned midriff as she posed for photos.

There is not a single boring day if you are in the Bangtan Sonyeondan fandom. The members, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V, always find a way to stay connected with ARMYs and ever since they have joined Instagram, there is no dearth of BTS content for us. From posting boxing videos to pictures of nature and adorable selcas, our Instagram feed is always blessed with the septet’s posts. Now, the Delete King of the group, aka Kim Taehyung aka V is making the entire fandom lose their calm by posting a semi-shirtless mirror selfie of his.

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy, on January 15. The duo shared the happy news with their fans in a social media post in May that Malti was born premature and had to spend 100 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) before they could bring her home. Now, the Sucker singer has opened up about his daughter’s hospitalisation and also dished on why he chose to share the news.

