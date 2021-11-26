Khushi Kapoor Nails the Star Pose with her Trainer

Janhvi Kapoor loves Pilates and sister Khushi is following suit. One of the youngest siblings of the Kapoor clan, Khushi enjoys her workout sessions and often features on her trainer, Namrata Purohit’s Instagram timeline. Recently, the celebrity fitness trainer posted an image of herself and Khushi practicing a pose together. The image shows that the girls just want to have fun even while exercising. “We’re just stars,” wrote Namrata, adding “Khushi and I, practicing and supporting each other in the star pose.”

The star pose is a fun pose in pilates where the individual balances the body on just a palm and foot. The other arm and leg are outstretched. To complete the pose, the partner takes the same pose and holds the hand and leg of the other person. The criss-cross pose gives the impression of a star-like shape. Khushi reacted in the comments with a series of star emoticons and wrote, “hehehe.”

While Janhvi and Sara grab headlines for their combined workout videos, Khushi was also seen exercising with the actress. Namrata posted a video of Khushi and Sara working out together. “Switching it up with Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. My Pilates Girls,” the trainer wrote alongside the video.

Another light-hearted post shared by Namrata showed how it is important to enjoy each other’s company in between sessions. Khushi and Janhvi are seen laughing and eating with their trainer in the post. “Just a few moments of madness. We love working and working out but we also love eating, refuelling and chilling,” read the caption.

Khushi is currently pursuing her studies at the New York Film Academy and aspires to be an actress. She will reportedly be a part of Zoya Akhtar’s feature film adaptation of the Archie comics. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are also likely to play main roles in the project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.