Khushi Kapoor Drops a Comment on Aaliyah Kashyap’s Bikini Pic

Aaliyah Kashyap’s latest Instagram post has got most of her friends and fans showering her with praises including Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is so impressed that she wishes to marry her. The 20-year-old daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj shared a picture of herself on Thursday where she is seen in a black and white bikini.

Aaliyah can be seen sitting beside a couch and posing for the camera. The post was liked by 19.4k Instagram users as fans and Aaliyah’s friends posted their reaction in the comments section. Actor Javed Jafferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi called her picture ‘scandalous’ while, Khushi liked the stunning picture so much that she commented, “Shaadi me Rn”. Fashion blogger Muskan Chanana commented “shawty 🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

Aaliyah is currently studying at the Chapman University in Southern California which she joined in 2019. The social media celebrity has over 180k followers on Instagram and consistently posts glamourous pictures of herself from the US.

On January 9, Aaliyah turned 20 and received heartwarming birthday wishes from her parents. Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of his daughter that was taken by his friend Ishika Mohan Motwane. Captioning the post Anurag wished her daughter. The post was liked by 106,347 users. Aaliyah left a series of red heart emojis on her father’s post.

Her mother Aarti also shared some black and white photographs of her daughter on the occasion of her 20th birthday earlier this month. The photographs were taken by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. Wearing a white frock and looking into the camera, Aaliyah looked every bit adorable. Aarti captioned the post and wrote a note for her daughter saying that the world is hers. She also thanked Vikramaditya Motwane for sharing the pictures that made her quite emotional.

Reportedly, Khushi is preparing for her Bollywood debut.