‘Khuda Gawah’ Shoot In Afghanistan Was Like Dream For Amitabh Bachachan

People of Afghanistan are fond of Bollywood films. Many Indian films have been shot in different parts of Afghanistan and premiered as well. Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi’s film ‘Khuda Gawah’ received a lot of appreciation there. Today, when the situation in Afghanistan is grim, people are recalling the films that were shot there. When Mukul S Anand’s ‘Khuda Gawah’ was being shot in Afghanistan, the government of the time made security arrangements. The ex-president of Afghanistan, Najibullah Ahmadzai, was a huge fan of Hindi movies.

The President gave half of his country’s Air Force for Amitabh Bachchan’s security. In an interview with Bollywood bubble, Amitabh remembered his ‘Khuda Gawah’ days in Afghanistan and said that there were tanks and security personnel everywhere. He mentioned that it was the most memorable trip of his life. Sharing an incident, he said that once they were invited somewhere so he along with Danny Denzongappa and Mukul left in a chopper for that place. Five other helicopters were flying with their chopper and it was an unforgettable ride. Aerial view was amazing, the hills sometimes looked pink and sometimes purple because there were poppys everywhere.

When the chopper landed in a valley, it felt like time stopped. They could see something medieval. As soon as the people of the place saw them, they lifted their guests on their shoulders as according to their ritual the guest’s feet should not touch the ground. Bachchan further said that after shopping in the palace, they were taken to the ground where a traditional sport bujkashi tournament was organised for them. Colourful tents were used for decorations and everything felt like a dream. They had a lot of fun and spent the night there. It felt like a fairy tale to them. They were full of gifts when they were returning home.

Mr Bachchan remembers that when they were returning from Kabul to India, they were invited to the president’s residence for a royal banquet. They had a great time there too. People of Afghanistan loved Mr Bachchan and treated him with a lot of respect.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here