KGF Star Yash Celebrates 3rd Birthday of Daughter Ayra, Pictures Go Viral

Kannada film actor Yash, who shot to pan-national fame with his role of Rocky in the film K.G.F: Chapter 1, recently celebrated the birthday of her three-year-old daughter Ayra. Pictures from the celebrations were shared on the social media platform Instagram. A set of photos from the birthday event, uploaded by a fan account of the actor, shows Yash holding Ayra and his wife actress Radhika Pandit carrying their son Yatharv.

The party venue was tastefully decorated with balloons and lights while Ayra was looking super cute in a pink frock and blacktop. A cute bow hairband added to her cuteness. She also posed for a picture with her friends. Radhika, too, was seen enjoying the celebrations with several of the guests.

Yash and Radhika got married in 2016, and welcomed their daughter Ayra in 2018. In September this year, Yash had shared a picture with Ayra on World’s Daughter’s Day. “I can go on listening to you forever… You are our blessing magale. Happy Daughter’s day to all the wonderful daughters in the world. U make life special,” his heartwarming caption for Ayra read.

The popular star often shares pictures of his kids on his Instagram account which is followed by more than 5.3 million users. Here is another photo of Yash holding his daughter and planting a kiss on her forehead. Beguiled by the beautiful photo, his fans showered tons of heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Yash will be next seen in the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prasanth Neel, the sequel to the 2018 Kannada crime drama stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It will be released in theatres on April 14, 2022.

