KGF Actor Mohan Juneja Dies; Lock Upp Finalists Perform Sizzling Acts in Grand Finale

In what comes up as a sad piece of news for the South film industry, KGF 2 actor Mohan Juneja, who was seen in several comic roles in South regional movies, passed away at the age of 54. The actor was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness related to his liver. He died at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Following the news of his demise, the producers of KGF, Hombale Films, offered their condolences to Mohan’s family.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made several hearts beat faster when she performed the sizzling song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Fans loved Samantha in a brand new bold avatar. The actress has been receiving praises from all quarters for her sensuous dance even months after its release. However, the actress says she would probably have not had the courage to take up something like this in the past.

The trailer of Marathi film Dharamveer will be launched today in Mumbai. The film is reportedly based on the life of Shiv Sena leader, Anand Dighe. Now, it has been learnt that Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Maharastra’s CM, Uddhav Thackeray would be joining the trailer launch event of the film. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the prominent figures from film industry and from politics have given their nod to be a part of the event. A source told the portal, “Dharmaveer is the biopic of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Mr Uddhav Thackeray’s father established Shiv Sena. Hence, he decided to happily attend the trailer launch as it gives a tribute to one of the most revered leaders in the history of Shiv Sena.”

Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the most influential personalites in the industry. He is one of the few filmmakers in the industry who not only impresses fans with his films but also with his quirky andaaz. Karan will soon be celebrating his 50th birthday and to mark the golden jubilee, he is reportedly all set to have a grand bash. According to a report in ETimes, Karan’s guest list looks quite alluring as it includes names like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, newlywed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the report asserts. Also, the filmmaker has decided to invite all of his industry friends and the directors who have worked with Dharma Productions in the past.

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp is set to close its curtains tonight. While there are only a few hours left for the finale, makers are piquing the curiosity of fans by sharing clips of power-packed performances by the contestants. In videos posted by ALT Balaji’s official Instagram handle, we see Munawar Faruqui shaking a leg with Anjali Arora. We also see the clips of Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma and Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey’s killer dance moves.

