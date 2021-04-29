KFC’s biggest challenge: People can’t get enough of its fried chicken sandwich

KFC’s parent company Yum Brands said Wednesday that the sandwich — which is made with an extra crispy chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun with pickles and spicy or classic mayonnaise — has been a success so far.

Yum YUM “Our sandwich is performing at more than twice the volumes of our prior US sandwich launches,”CEO David Gibbs said during an analyst call discussing earnings. “Customers are loving the product and coming back more frequently for it.”

Sales at US KFC restaurants open more than a year grew 11% in the first quarter compared to the same period two years ago, thanks in part to the new item, he said.

Interest in the product, along with tight chicken supply, has made keeping up with demand “our main challenge” for KFC as it enters the second quarter, Gibbs said.