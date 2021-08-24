Kendall Jenner Bears it All, Wears Just a Pink Handbag For Latest Photoshoot

Kendall Jenner’s latest photoshoot is a thing of beauty. The model turned muse once again for French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who unveiled his most recent collection, La Montagne. Kendall appears all-out while striking a pose for a new ad campaign. In the photo, shared by the fashion line’s Instagram handle, the 25-year-old flaunts her toned body. Kendall decided to skip wearing much clothing as she let a rectangular suede bag cover her chest. The fuchsia handbag, complete with a chunky gold chain, slings over Kendall’s shoulder.

Kendall suspends from a green rope decorated with a tennis ball at the top and bottom. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star is wearing nothing else but a pair of bubble pink peep-toe mules and matching knee-length socks. Kendall wears very little makeup, oversized hoops and straight hair. The rest of Kendall remains bare-bodied as she gazes off-camera for the ad campaign.

La Montagne was presented at the end of July and marked Kendall’s return to the catwalk after her absence from shows for almost two years. She along with Bella Hadid wore Jacquemus’ skin-baring creations to the runway for a star-studded show.

Meanwhile, Kendall is making the most of her holiday with boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, in Sardinia. The love birds opted to take their romance overseas and seem to have been inseparable lately. Last week, Booker shared a bikini pic of Kendall who was wearing his Olympics gold medal. Booker was a part of the US men’s basketball team which won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Kendall also took a break between tanning to share a fire bikini pic on Instagram.

Since Booker’s return home from the Tokyo Olympics, the brunette beauty has been busy posting a slew of snippets showing off their lavish vacation.

