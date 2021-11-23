Keep Yourself Fit Without Being on Diet with Milind Soman

Entertaining people with his acting in shows and films like Captain Vyom, Bajirao Mastani and giving tough competition to youngsters with his well maintained and fit physique, Milind Soman is always motivating people towards a healthy lifestyle and keeping themselves in shape. However, only few people know that the 56-year-old fitness freak has never been on a diet.

Sharing this interesting piece of information via his Instagram handle, Milind explained how one can stay healthy and fit without being on a diet. He shared a beautiful photo of Gujarat vacation with his wife Ankita Konwar in a gorgeous Gujarati attire and some delicious regional food.

In the photo, Milind and his wife Ankita can be seen holding their plates carrying six different eatables. Posing for the camera with a beautiful smile, the couple is looking magnificent in the Gujarati attire.

Explaining the mantra for his fit lifestyle, Milind writes in his caption that according to him traditional Indian food is the healthiest in the world. Adding on to that he writes, that moderation is the key implying that whatever we eat, if we can consume it in moderate levels, we can keep ourselves fit and healthy.

According to Milind, he refrains from over refined, packaged and processed products, preferring home cooked and simple food. He revealed that he has never been on a diet and neither restrained himself when it comes to food.

Milind is often seen on social media inspiring his fans to keep working on their fitness. It is absolutely incredible that even at the age of 56, he manages to do 18 pull ups after a hectic day at work. In 2012, he became a Limca record holder for running 1500kms in 30 days for spreading awareness regarding surroundings and environment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.