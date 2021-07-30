KCR Welcomes BJP Leader Peddi Reddy into TRS Fold; Vows to Implement Dalit Bandhu Scheme

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday vowed that Dalit Bandhu scheme will be implemented in the state at any cost as he welcomed former minister and BJP leader E Peddi Reddy and his followers into the party fold at a program at Telangana Bhavan here in presence of Ministers T Harish Rao and Koppula Eshwar.

Stating that Peddi Reddy is a close friend and will take the lead for state development, KCR reiterated that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented despite financial constraints.

He welcomed Reddy who resigned from the BJP recently after Etala Rajender lost the ministerial post on land grabbing charges and joined the saffron party.

“We are for empowerment of Dalits who have been suppressed for decades and deprived of income,” KCR said. He also took a swipe at the opposition parties for allegations on the irrigation projects and welfare schemes. With the completion of Palamur — Ranga Reddy, Sitharama irrigation projects, Telangana will become another Kashmir with abundant water, greenery and go ahead for all round development, he said.

Hitting out at the opposition parties for misinformation campaign and hurdles to development, the chief minister stated that no force can stop the government from implementing its welfare measures.

On the lines of Rythu Bandhu, we will implement Dalit Bandhu in a phased manner. It will be started soon and continue until Dalits are empowered in the state, he noted.

“We are determined to push Dalits, STs on growth path he said claiming that Telangana is a rich state. We are rich and succeeded in our efforts to cultivate in crore acres and produce 3 Cr metric tons of paddy,” he claimed.

“The opposition parties fear about Dalit Bandhu which would be implemented by spending Rs 1 lakh crore,” he asserted.

The TRS party took the vacant seat of Huzurabad segment after Etala Rajender quit the post.

