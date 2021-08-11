Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 To Go on Air From This Date, Know Details

The popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) is returning in its 13th season to fulfill people’s dreams. The show’s host megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to welcome the audience on the sets of KBC 13. Its count down time for the show as it will begin in twelve days from now.

In the latest promo shared on Sony Entertainment Television’s social media handle the makers have revealed the date on which the show will go on air. The telecast of the new season of the show will start from August 23 on Sony TV. The show will be aired at 9 pm for five days in a week from Monday to Friday.

The new promo of the show has been released and people are liking it a lot. The part of promo that has been released is the third part of the short film of KBC called ‘Sammaan’. The caption of the post thanked the audience for giving an overwhelming response to the part one and two of the short film. It said that they are now presenting the third and finale part of the series ‘KBC Sammaan Part3’. The caption also revealed the date and time of the launch of the show.

The shooting of the special film for KBC was done in Madhya Pradesh. Actor Omkar Das Manikpuri, of ‘Peepli Live’ fame, is playing the lead role. The makers of the show have made this promo to bring KBC close to common people’s life. What’s special about this is that local talented people have been given an opportunity to work in this short film.

KBC is completing 21 years of its amazing journey this year. The show first started in 2000 and was aired on Star Plus. There has been no looking back for the show since then.

