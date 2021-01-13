Katy Perry Dedicates Special Post for Partner Orlando Bloom on His 44th Birthday

Katy Perry has a special Instagram post dedicated to her beau Orlando Bloom on his 44th birthday. The American pop star posted a series of pictures with the British actor in her latest Instagram post.

The pictures captured some of the fun and happy moments the couple has shared together, from travelling to Egypt to brushing their teeth together. Captioning the post, Katy wished happiest 44th birthday to her love and a brilliant father of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. She called Orlando a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to her what she cannot yet see. The 36-year-old songwriter thanked Orlando for always going back down to the mat with her and never tapping out. She wrote that she is glad to find her moon to its sun.

Katy and Orlando have been dating since 2016 and on August 27, 2020 the couple welcomed their first child together. Announcing the news, the couple, who happen to be UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, said in a joint statement that they are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of their daughter.

The couple first met at the Golden Globe Awards party in 2016 and started seeing each other. Three years later, on February 14, 2019, Katy posted a picture with Orlando showing off her engagement ring that was in the shape of a daisy flower. Captioning the picture Katy wrote, “full bloom.”

Orlando also has a nine-year-old son named Flynn with his former wife and Australian model, Miranda Kerr. Orlando and Miranda were married for three years from 2010 to 2013.

In an interview to Hello magazine, The Pirates of the Caribbean star expressed that his son could not be more excited to be getting a little sister and he already has two brothers from Miranda’s second marriage. Orlando said even though the circumstances are definitely unusual, it is a wonderful time for the family.

