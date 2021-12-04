Katrina Kaif’s ‘Brother’ Is Olympics Gold Medalist Michael Phelps! Not Us, Google Search Says So

Katrina Kaif, who is reportedly getting married in a grand ceremony to Vicky Kaushal on 7, 8 and 9 December in Rajasthan, has seven siblings. The Bollywood actress has three older sisters, three younger sisters and an older brother. While not much is known about her siblings, except for the youngest, Isabelle Kaif, who is a model-actor, a Google search of them throws up a surprise.

Google thinks Olympics gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps is Katrina Kaif’s brother. A search for the term ‘Katrina Kaif’s brother’ gets a result with the name Michael Duran, but a stitched photo of the Bollywood actress and the champion swimmer.

Katrina Kaif’s actual brother goes by the name Sebastien Laurent Michel on Instagram. He has posted photos with some of his sisters including one with Katrina Kaif on 18 July 2019. He also posted a story on his Instagram account on Friday that shows a cocktail glass kept against the backdrop of the Mumbai skyline. He captioned the photo: “India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment”. The photo is reportedly taken at Katrina Kaif’s Mumbai home.

While not much is known about Katrina Kaif’s brother, he was seen out and about in Mumbai on Saturday. Earlier in the day, he was accompanying Katrina Kaif when she went to her gym and later in the evening, was papped going to the gym alone. He even waved at the paparazzi, who have been stationed to capture every movement of Katrina Kaif and her family before they jet off to Rajasthan for the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s family members and other guests are expected to fly to the wedding venue at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 5 and 6, with the couple checking-in on the latter date. The high-profile wedding will be attended by the likes of Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Shashank Khaitan and other big names from Bollywood. The couple plans to have a separate reception for their other friends from Bollywood in Mumbai after they return from Rajasthan.

Sawai Madhopur’s district administration has already held a meeting on Friday morning to discuss the law-and-order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding. Officials, according to sources, discussed crowd-control measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities.

The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were said to be present at the ceremony.

