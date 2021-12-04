Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Gymming Their Way To Wedding; Looks That Prove Why BTS’ Jin is Called Worldwide Handsome

It seems that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is leaving no stone unturned to make their wedding day the best. From locking in a royal venue to getting the best wedding attires, the preparation is in full swing. Now, the rumoured couple and their family members have been clicked by the paparazzi multiple times visiting the gym to get in the best shape possible before they tie the knot.

Kim Seokjin, better known by his stage name Jin, is the oldest member of BTS. Mr Worldwide Handsome was not a singer (or a dancer) when he initially joined BigHit Entertainment (now Hybe) as a trainee. On his birthday, we muse over some of his most stylish looks:

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of this week’s Bigg Boss 15 will see Raveena Tandon making a special appearance as a guest. The actress will be seen having fun moments with host Salman Khan and the contestants before things go berserk. As per the latest promo released by Colors TV, Raveena will be seen playing a game where contestants will have to name who they think has been the ‘Bigg Boss Ka Gunahgaar’ (culprit) in the last week. Following this, Rashami Desai names Abhijit Bichukale as the ‘Bigg Boss Ka Gunahgaar’ for calling Shamita Shetty his “paer ki jooti”.

Sara Ali Khan has reached New Delhi for the promotions of her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Her social media updates from her visit to the national capital reveal she had a great time. One of the glimpses from her day in the city also featured Sara’s friend, actress Janhvi Kapoor. From working out and travelling together, Sara and Janhvi are setting major BFF goals.

