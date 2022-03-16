Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Channel Their ‘Sleepy’ Mood in Romantic Selfies; Check Here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the hottest couples of the B-town. The much-in-love duo often treats fans to their adorable pictures on social media and leaves their fans smitten. One can find intriguing glimpses of each other’s cute moments captured in pictures on their social media handles. Maintaining the trajectory, on Wednesday morning, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories and treated fans to their romantic pictures.

In the first picture, the Suryavanshi actress was seen leaning on Vicky’s shoulder, while Katrina clicks the selfie. The two are seen sporting sunglasses as they cover their sleepy eyes under the eye gear. Katrina had added a “Sorry I’m Speepy” gif to the picture too.

The next photo sees Katrina and Vicky as they are all smiles for picture. Katruba added a rainbow heart emoticon as channeled the love between them in the memorable click. The snap is a testimony to the sweet bond the husband-wife duo shares. They rarely share romantic pictures with each other, so whenever it happens, it leaves their fans quite excited.

The couple often treats their fans to sweet glimpses of each other on social media. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal turned for Mrs. Katrina Kaif. The snap featured the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor looking as handsome as ever as he slipped into a crisp black suit and styled his hair back.

In the pictures, he was seen posing in a corner of what appears to be his house. The black and white pictures had the actor sport a rather intense look against his usual contagious smile. Vicky shared the pictures along with the caption, “Mood shot by Mrs.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last December. The couple was rumoured to be dating for a while but they had chosen to keep their relationship under tight wraps. They got married in Rajasthan in an intimate wedding ceremony and officially announced to the world that they were now husband and wife. On the work front, Katrina is currently busy filming for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

As for Vicky, ge recently completed shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Mera Naam in the pipeline.

