Katrina Kaif Urges All to do Their Bit in Building Classrooms for Underprivileged Children at a School in Madurai

Katrina Kaif, who has proved her mettle as an actor, a fashionista and an entrepreneur over the years, is also known for her charitable work. The superstar has often been vocal about the right to education and has emphasised on increased access to quality education without any discrimination.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video through which she has urged everyone to come forward and contribute towards creating classrooms so that children coming from underprivileged homes can access quality English medium education. She has extended a helping hand to Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, that has actively been working towards educating children, especially girls, since 2015.

The school currently has classrooms up to grade five. They are now in need of 14 more rooms which include 10 classrooms that will take the school to grade eight, a teachers’ room, a computer lab, a science lab and a library. As a part of the campaign by Relief Projects India, Katrina has urged her followers and fans to make a generous donation so that Mountain View School can continue its work towards proving quality education to underprivileged village children.

Through this initiative, Katrina will be joining hands with Relief Projects India and Mountain View School to work towards an increased level of education to the children of the village community and a higher level of awareness on issues as female infanticide and feticide and the overall importance of a girl child.