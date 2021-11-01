Katrina Kaif to Take a Month-long Break for Wedding Preparations; Sunny Deol Camps with Father Dharmendra

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share a video featuring him with his father Dharmendra. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen seated inside a tent at a height of 9000 feet. Dharmendra can be heard saying, “Enjoying ourselves at the height of 9000 I think. One should live like this. I love you all. It’s all his (God) blessing and your good wishes.”

Watch: Sunny Deol Camps with Father Dharmendra at a Height of 9000 Feet

Recently, a video of Instagram influencer Aishwarya Singh went viral due to her uncanny resemblance to actress Kiara Advani. Kiara herself shared a Reel made by Aishwarya, where she had recreated a scene from Shershaah. Now, another actress Alia Bhatt‘s doppelganger is going viral on Instagram. An influencer from Assam who goes by Celesti Bairagey is creating a stir online due to her resemblance to Alia Bhatt. The influencer has 35.4K followers on the photo-sharing app.

Alia Bhatt’s Look-alike Creates Frenzy on Instagram; Videos Go Viral

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho got embroiled in a scandal after his ex-girlfriend anonymously claimed that an actor ‘K’ had forced her to get an abortion and made a false promise of marriage. Messages revealed recently show that the actor had, in reality, promised to take responsibility of the situation and also wanted to marry her. Dispatch has revealed the private messages between Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend.

Korean Actor Kim Seon Ho Wanted to Marry His Ex-Girlfriend, Private Messages Reveal

Actress and author Twinkle Khanna on Monday took a dig at the Narcotics Control Bureau in her column. The Mrs Funnybones writer penned a piece on the recent boycott of designer Sabyasachi’s Mangalsutras and also hinted at Aryan Khan‘s case. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan was arrested by the NCB after a drug bust in a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. After spending 22 days in jail, he was granted bail on Thursday, October 29. On Saturday, the star-kid stepped out of jail and returned to his residence Mannat.

Twinkle Khanna on Aryan Khan Case: Bail Harder Than Graduating High School

Katrina Kaif is making headlines almost every day, one for the Diwali release of her long-awaited film Sooryavanshi, and another for her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Although there isn’t any official confirmation, there is immense curiosity around the reported December wedding. Details about the wedding, from the venue to the trousseau, are already being reported.

Katrina Kaif to Take a Month-long Break to Prep for Wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Reports

