Katrina Kaif to Resume Work Shortly After Marriage, Ajith Asks Fans Not to Call Him ‘Thala’

Katrina Kaif is not letting her wedding with Vicky Kaushal come in the way of her work commitments, and will resume shoot even before her reception in Mumbai.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan has fully recovered from ‘mild’ COVID-19 and he would be ‘fit’ to resume his routine soon, a hospital treating him said on Wednesday. Haasan was treated for mild coronavirus and “he has fully recovered but advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021.

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday said his upcoming stand-up shows, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, have been cancelled after the organisers received threats. The cancellation of Kamra’s shows come just days after another stand up comedian Munnawar Faruqui was denied permission to perform in the city with the police calling him a “controversial figure”.

Actor Ajith Kumar, whose film Valimai is expected to hit screens for Pongal next year, on Wednesday urged fans, media and the public to address him as just Ajith or Ajith Kumar or AK and not as ‘Thala’, as he is popularly known. The actor’s statement read, “To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK and not as “Thala” or any other prefix before my name.

Disha Patani, who is known for her dancing skills, was seen grooving to Nicki Minaj song High School in her latest social media video.

