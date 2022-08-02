Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter to Grace KWK 7, Karan Johar to Ask Latter About Ananya Panday?

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is the talk of the town with several celebrities gracing the couch and pouring out their heart in front of the viewers. So far, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ananya Panday have graced the show. If reports are to be believed, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Gauri Khan among other prominent names are also going to be a part of the seventh season.

Reports also stated that Katrina Kaif, too, will be a part of the show and there were speculations that she might appear with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. However, recent reports suggest that the actress might be gracing the couch with her ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. According to ETimes, the trio shot for the episode recently.

Meanwhile, Ishaan recently confirmed that he will be appearing on Koffee With Karan. He posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, “Koffee date with ________ ☕️#KoffeeWithKaranSeason7.” On his post, Siddhant commented, “Bhoot…”

Reports also suggest that Ishaan might open up about his break up with Ananya Panday. It was revealed in the previous episode that Ananya dated Ishaan at one point in time. According to a source quoted by BollywoodLife, “Ishaan is all set to make his Koffee debut and he is going to have a lot of fun and of course, going by the shown pattern the young lad will spill some beans on his current relationship status and breakup with Ananya Panday and that will be one of the biggest highlights of the show”.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Vicky Kaushal will be on the show with Sidharth Malhotra.

