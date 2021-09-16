Katrina Kaif Shares Pics from Austria, Where She is Shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few pictures of herself from her day well-spent in the lap of nature. In the pictures, the actress can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt and jeans. “At nature,” she wrote alongside the pictures. The pictures have crossed 9 lakh likes within a few hours of posting on the social media platform.

Katrina is currently shooting for the third installment in the Tiger series. In the film, she has been paired opposite Salman Khan. The crew of Tiger 3 recently finished the filming schedule in Turkey and headed to their next destination Austria.

Both Salman and Katrina have been associated with the Tiger series since the very beginning in 2012. Katrina’s name in the movie has been Zoya, while Salman’s character’s name is Avinash. The two of them will have the same names in the third part as well. If the rumour mill is to be believed, then Emraan Hashmi will play antagonist in the movie.

The first movie in the Tiger series was titled Ek Tha Tiger, while the second installment was Tiger Zinda Hai. The 2012 film was directed by Kabir Khan, while the sequel was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Various media reports suggest that the third part in the franchise is going to be directed by Maneesh Sharma. If all goes as planned, then the film is slated to release in 2022.

