Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh to Star in Zoya Akhtar’s Next? Duo Clicked at Director’s House

Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh often make headlines due to their upcoming projects and social media posts. Earlier today, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif were clicked visiting filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s residence in Mumbai. Both Katrina and Ranveer have previously collaborated with Zoya. While Ranveer worked with Zoya in Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do, Katrina collaborated with Zoya in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara. Ranveer and Katrina’s visit led to speculations that the duo might be collaborating with the filmmaker once again.

Last year, it was reported that Ranveer and Katrina would share the screen space as a lead pair in Zoya’s new directorial. Buzz was that the film would be a gangster drama and likely to go on the floors this year. A source had told Pinkvilla, “After Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya’s next gangster drama. It’s again in the dark, gritty space that Gully Boy was. Ranveer has already okayed the film. They were in the process of locking dates when the lockdown happened. Post this, first Ranveer will sort his dates out for his already committed films and then start Zoya’s next.” Katrina was said to have an interesting role, which would be integral to the life of Ranveer’s character.

Ranveer and Katrina have worked together in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer has an extended cameo. The film was scheduled to release in March last year but got delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

