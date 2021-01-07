Katrina Kaif is Back to Gym After Holiday Season, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is known for her intense fitness routine is back in the gym. As the holiday season came to an end, Katrina made sure she loses all the calories that the festive food must have brought with it. She has also shared her workout routine with her followers on Instagram. The Instagram reel shared by the actress shows her working on her leg day routine.

Dressed in an all-black gym wear, Katrina is seen holding some weights as she practices squats. The 37-year-old actress tagged celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala with whom she was working out in the video. Take a look:

Katrina spent her Christmas and New Year’s celebrations with her sister Isabelle Kaif in Alibaug recently. It was also speculated that the actress was joined by actor Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal for the celebrations. Rumors of the two actors dating are quite rife. Last week, Katrina posted a picture with her sister on her Instagram Story where fans spotted Vicky’s reflection in the glass window behind the two ladies. Shortly after posting the picture, she deleted it.

Katrina also posted a fun video of her with sister Isabelle on Instagram on Wednesday to wish her a happy birthday. The Instagram post showed the two sisters wearing hoodies and enjoying some sort of fun ride. The post has garnered over 2.1 million likes as fans and friends wish Isabelle a happy birthday.

Actress Deepika Padukone also wished Isabelle, as she commented, “Happy Birthday fellow Capricornian! @isakaif.” Director Nitya Mehra also left a comment on Katrina’s post, “Happy birthday my darling girl @isakaif. Big love flying your way from us three!!”