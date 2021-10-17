Katrina Kaif Hugs Vicky Kaushal in Viral Video; Kashmera Shah Takes a New Dig at Sunita Ahuja

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi might be staying apart as they are in quarantine but that hasn’t stopped the actress from expressing her love for her cricketer husband. Anushka’s witty and goofy side is known to all and recently, she dedicated a love-filled post to Kolhi. She shared a couple of pictures where he is seen standing on a balcony opposite her, and another picture, he waves at her from their lawn below. Virat was away for the IPL matches and now the cricketer will lead Team India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Hrithik Roshan’s dancing skills are hard to match and the Bollywood actor never shies away from donning his dancing shoes, be it on any occasion. Recently, he found himself grooving to popular 80s tracks in his gym. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a couple of videos where he can be seen dancing to songs like Janu Meri Jaan, Jimmy Ajaa and Pardesia. He can be seen moving around in his own tune. When someone called it ‘garba’ the actor replied, “Navratri hai re (It is the festival of Navratri).”

The rumoured relationship between Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has garnered a lot of buzz since it was first reported. The actors have been spotted publicly a few times and there were even rumours that they are secretly engaged. Recently these reports were fueled again when Katrina attended the premiere of Vicky’s latest film Sardar Udham. In a video from the event shared by Katrina’s fan-page, Vicky can be seen giving Katrina a tight hug. Needless to say, the video quickly went viral on social media.

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s family feud has escalated in the past few weeks after the actor and his wife Sunita Ahuja appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna not being present in the show fuelled speculations and Sunita’s comments fetched further reaction from his wife Kashmera. Now, the actress took a new dig at Sunita when they were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Archana Puran Singh recently recalled her Comedy Circus days where the editors added her laughing track after every joke even if she was not laughing. She was speaking against the claims that she only laughs and does nothing on The Kapil Sharma Show. She said in Comedy Circus, her laughter was added even when she didn’t laugh.

