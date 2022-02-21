Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Cezanne Khan to Tie the Knot With Girlfriend Afsheen This Year

Cezanne Khan, who became a household name after his rendition of Anurag in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has said that he is planning to exchange vows with his girlfriend Afsheen next year. The two have been in a relationship for three years.

The actor made very interesting revelations about his personal life during a conversation with the Times of India. Cezanne said that he proposed to Afsheen in 2020 after she cooked biryani for him. Afsheen hails from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, and they have been planning to tie the knot since 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the couple had to postpone the plan. Cezanne described Afsheen as a “simple, family-oriented and honest girl.”

Talking about his marriage plans, Cezanne said that he and Afsheen have planned to get married later this year. During the interview, Cezanne also revealed the reason behind marrying so late. The actor stated that he did not want to be in a rush to get married. “I was looking for a simple, family-oriented and honest person, who has good values and who would respect our relationship.”

“And then I met Afsheen,” the actor said. Eventually, his search stopped at Afsheen as he saw all these qualities in her.

Speaking of Cezanne’s acting career, after playing the lead role of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the early 2000s, the actor went on to play Dr Dhruv Mehra in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si. On the small screen, Cezanne was last seen in Seeta Aur Geeta, which aired in 2009. He later played the lead character of Harman Singh in Rashmi Sharma’s television show Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Rubina Dilaik. Cezanne has also been a part of Pakistani daily soaps like Silsilay Chahat Ke and Piya Ke Ghar Jaana Hai.

On the work front, the actor reportedly will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s daily show titled Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan opposite Rajshree Thakur. The show will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

