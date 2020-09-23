Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandes Poses in White Shimmery Saree, See Stunning Pics

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma is loved for her simple yet gorgeous look. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The TV actress often shares beautiful pictures on her Instagram.

Recently, she cracked up the internet with her simple and elegant look in white shimmery saree with minimal makeup. She completed her desi girl look with bangles and long earrings. The actress shared a couple of posts in the same look.

In another post, while she is teasing her fans with her beautiful eyes, she captioned the picture, “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan”

As the actress looked stunning in pictures, her fans started showering love and praise for her. One of the fans commented, “You look stunning in white my queen! Thank you so much for posting! Stay happy; all we want is to see you smiling,” while another fan called her ‘beauty’.

Erica has gained immense popularity after she played Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Her sizzling chemistry with co-actor Parth Samthaan has been loved by fans. However, the show is going to end soon due to low TRP. The KZK 2 team has concluded the shoot, and the show will air its last episode on October 3.

As the lead character of the show, Prerna shot the last episode on September 17 and fans gave her a sweet farewell surprise. The actress shared the picture of the gifts on Instagram story.

According to reports, the show will have a happy ending as Prerna and Anurag reunite.