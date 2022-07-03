Kartik Aaryan Is Beating The Heat In a Pool With His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Hook Step

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram is a treat for his fans. The actor often drops her fashionable pictures, winning everyone’s heart. However, looks like the actor who is enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 these days is currently in a holiday mood. On Sunday, Kartik took to his Instagram account and dropped a picture in with which he shared a glimpse of how he has been beating the heat.

In the click, Kartik can be seen posing shirtless in a swimming pool. He wore goggles and performed the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hook step. “Pool Bhulaiyaa ..#HolidayMood,” the caption reads.

Needless to say, Kartik’s shirtless picture has left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Kartik’s post is flooded with fire and heart emojis. “In my world, the number 1 hottieeee,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “You know what, you are so hot and sexy.” A third comment read, “Caption king”.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and has already crossed Rs 230 crore at the box office worldwide. Apart from Kartik, the film also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles. Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18, Kartik talked about how he never thought that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be such a hit at the box office. The actor mentioned that the film helped Bollywood revive from the losses the industry faced during the pandemic. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. It will hit theatres in November this year.

